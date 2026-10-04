Odisha: Mule network linked to Chinese cyber fraudsters busted, four held

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Saturday arrested four youths for allegedly operating a mule account supply network from Bhadrak district that channelled proceeds of investment scams worth crores of rupees and maintained links with Chinese operators.

The accused are 24-year-old Sai Subham Suar who opened the fake current accounts in the name of a non-existent firm, Bhabani Sankar Roy (21) who activated internet banking and shared access through malicious APK files, Shishir Kumar Jena (26), the main agent who communicated with suspected Chinese operators via Telegram and received payments in USDT through crypto exchanges, and Biswajit Jena (20) who managed accounts and crypto trades.

While Sai is a graduate, Bhabani is a law student, Biswajit a BTech student and Shishir an engineering dropout. The Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police had registered a case in this regard on August 20 following a complaint by a Bhubaneswar resident that he had been induced through a Facebook message and a WhatsApp group named ‘Finsol Insights Exchange’ to invest Rs 91.90 lakh earlier in July.

The complainant alleged that he was promised double returns but found his accounts blocked when he attempted to withdraw the funds. Investigation revealed that the cheated amount was diverted into local mule account held at Bank of India’s Sailashree Vihar branch here.

Police probe further uncovered an organised network that recruited young people to open savings and current accounts, often using fabricated documents and non-existent businesses and then supplied these accounts to fraudsters operating outside Odisha.