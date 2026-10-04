Santali experts seek minority language status

BHUBANESWAR: A committee of Santali language experts and representatives of various organisations on Saturday met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and sought recognition of Ol Chiki script as a minority language along with educational facilities for its promotion.

The delegation submitted a memorandum highlighting measures for the development and preservation of the Santali language and literature. It also sought implementation of Santali as a Modern Indian Language (MIL) and elective subject from Classes I to X and at higher secondary level under the three-language formula of NEP.

The delegation also sought recruitment of Santali teachers and reservation of seats for BEd courses in teacher education colleges at Baripada, Balasore and Anandapur.

Majhi assured the delegation appropriate and positive steps will be taken soon based on the recommendations of the expert committee. Referring to President Droupadi Murmu, he said her position enhanced recognition and dignity of Santali language, culture and identity.

Padma Shri awardee Dr Damayanti Beshra, Central Sahitya Akademi coordinator Chaitanya Majhi, former MLA from Baishinga Kandra Soren, former IAS officer Dhananjay Hembram, Dr Naku Hansda, former IRS officer Udayanath Majhi and Somnath Hansda were present among others.