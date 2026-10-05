After raping victim, accused stole a motorcycle to fix broken bike: Cops

BHUBANESWAR: A day after 24-year-old Sreedhar Panda alias Santosh was arrested on charges of raping a 26-year-old woman, police on Sunday said after committing the offence on Wednesday evening, he stole a motorcycle from Market Building to fix his broken two-wheeler using its parts.

Panda reportedly also sold some of the parts of the stolen motorcycle to his two associates Harinarayan Prasad and Nishikanta Sahu, who were arrested on the day.

A native of Ganjam’s Jagannath Prasad, Panda stayed at a rented house in Chakeisiani area. His associates Prasad and Sahu also stayed in the same area.

Investigation revealed after raping the woman at her rented house in Nayapalli’s Gada Sahi, he had reportedly decided to flee to his native village. Police said both the wheels of Panda’s bike were damaged and hence, he planned to replace them by stealing a motorcycle. He then reached Market Building, from where he stole the motorcycle of one Kamlesh Kumar.

Panda did not want to leave his motorcycle behind anticipating that police might trace his village address. The accused also asked his landlord not to reveal that he was still staying there, said police.

Panda dismantled the stolen motorcycle with the help of Prasad and Sahu. He mounted those wheels on his own motorcycle, while selling the remaining parts to the duo.

Capital police had registered a separate case of motorcycle theft after receiving complaint in this connection. After getting arrested on Saturday, Panda revealed the details about the theft to the investigators.

On receiving information, police conducted a raid in Chakeisiani on the day and recovered only the frame of the stolen vehicle. They then apprehended Prasad and Sahu and recovered the stolen bike’s parts from them.

Meanwhile, Commissionerate Police said further investigation into the rape case was continuing.