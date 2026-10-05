Bhubaneswar hosts Promo Run ahead of OMC Puri Coastal Marathon

BHUBANESWAR: A Promo Run for the upcoming OMC Puri Coastal Marathon was organised in the state capital on Sunday, bringing together runners, fitness enthusiasts and citizens to build momentum and generate wider awareness ahead of the mega sporting event.

Flagging off the event, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said the Bhubaneswar Promo Run was organised as a key precursor to encourage participation of people from different walks of life to embrace running and an active lifestyle.

Officials said the coastal marathon, scheduled on December 13 in Puri, will offer participants an opportunity to run along its iconic coastline, bringing together the themes of fitness, community participation and destination experience.

With a total prize money of Rs 1 crore, the marathon aims to provide a platform where sports and tourism come together. Beyond promoting a culture of fitness, it is envisioned as a platform to showcase Puri as a vibrant destination for sports and active tourism, they said.

The officials said the registrations for the OMC Puri Coastal Marathon were open on www.puricoastalmarathon.in. Digapahandi MLA Sidhant Mohapatra, Tourism secretary Balwant Singh, Sports and Youth Services secretary Bhupendra Singh Poonia and Tourism director Deepankar Mohapatra were present.