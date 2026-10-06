Over 10,000 graduates conferred degrees at KIIT University convocation

BHUBANESWAR: Over 10,000 graduates received degrees during the 22nd Annual Convocation of KIIT University which concluded here on Monday.

The founder’s gold medal, chancellor’s gold medal, PK Bal Memorial gold medal, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (PPL) gold medal, Nanibala Memorial gold medal, Shri Krushna Chandra Panda Memorial gold medal, Dr Wati Paramguru Memorial gold medal were presented to students for their accomplishments in different fields.

Addressing the conclave, Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav called upon students to embrace opportunities and innovation and fulfil their social responsibilities.

Yadav also lauded KIIT’s journey as a lesson in vision, perseverance and determination. He congratulated KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta as well as the faculty and staff of the university for their contribution towards higher education and national development.

NITI Aayog vice-chairperson Ashok Kumar Lahiri said India’s future will be shaped by technology and modernisation, while stressing the need to preserve the country’s traditions alongside technological advancement.

Member of the United States House of Representatives, Congressman Michael Baumgartner and president of Montana State University, USA, Brock Tessman also addressed the gathering.

The three-day event also saw participation of co-founder and group managing director and CEO of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd Motilal Oswal, chairman and chancellor of Techno India Group and Techno India University, Kolkata, Goutam Roy Chowdhury and senior journalist Chitra Tripathi.

Founder and chairman of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Sanjiv Goenka also addressed the graduating students. KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta, KIIT university chancellor Ashok Kumar Parija, vice-chancellor Prof Saranjit Singh and pro-VC Prof Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty also spoke at the convocation.