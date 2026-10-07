Odisha DGP directs SPs to ensure student elections are peaceful, free of violence

BHUBANESWAR: DGP Vinaytosh Mishra on Tuesday directed all SPs and senior officials concerned to ensure peaceful and violence-free student elections, scheduled to be held across public universities and colleges on October 15.

Chairing a high-level meeting virtually at the police headquarters, he stressed on close coordination with college authorities and students for the campus polls.

Mishra directed police station in-charges and sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) to regularly engage with student leaders and coordinate measures for peaceful conduct of the polls.

He asked police to prevent the entry of outsiders and anti-social elements into college campuses and keep a close watch on hostels, messes and student gatherings.

The DGP also advised against unnecessary deployment of police personnel in the absence of any threat of violence, while directing officers to monitor student gatherings, feasts and other events. District collectors, SPs, sub-collectors and college principals were asked to hold coordination meetings ahead of the elections.

To prevent post-poll violence, the DGP called for heightened vigilance after the declaration of results and directed officers to take preventive measures.

Meanwhile, ahead of the formal notification for the campus polls on Wednesday, the Higher Education department authorities also chaired a high-level meeting on the day to review preparations for the student union elections, with principals of colleges, registrars of universities and chairpersons of PG Councils participating virtually.