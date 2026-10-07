Odisha Dy CM Pravati releases Rs 99.26 cr for SHGs; reviews development works in Cuttack

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday released Rs 99.26 crore towards interest subvention to self-help groups (SHGs) to strengthen their financial capacity and community-based organisations.

Addressing the occasion, Parida said these interventions are aimed at creating new livelihood opportunities for women and strengthening women-led enterprises.

“Women are not merely beneficiaries of development; they are emerging as drivers of Odisha’s economic and social transformation. I am confident that Nari Shakti will lead the development journey of Odisha in the coming years,” the deputy CM said. A budget provision of Rs 575 crore has been made for interest subvention to SHGs during 2026-27. Earlier, on June 24 this year, interest subvention of Rs 147.77 crore was released to 2,88,198 SHGs. With the amount disbursed on the day, a total of Rs 247.03 crore has been released towards interest subvention in the current financial year so far.

“A target of Rs 20,000 crore in bank credit linkage has been set for SHGs in 2026-27. The combined support of bank credit, interest subvention and community funds is aimed at providing SHG members adequate financial resources to strengthen their livelihoods and enterprises,” Parida said.

During the programme, the Mission Shakti department signed an MoU with Collective for Integrated Livelihood Initiatives (CINI) to further promote and expand the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative. Another pact was inked with the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) to promote green entrepreneurship among women SHGs and encourage the adoption of renewable energy.