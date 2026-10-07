Odisha Govt inks 15 MoUs to boost state's skill ecosystem

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Tuesday signed around 15 different MoUs with various industries, organisations and educational institutions to strengthen Odisha’s skill ecosystem and boost employability of youths in the state.

The MoUs were signed by the directorate of Technical Education and World Skill Centre (WSE) in the presence of Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) minister Sampad Chandra Swain, who described the agreements as significant investments in human capital.

The minister said the partnerships will develop the skilled workforce required for Odisha’s expanding industrial ecosystem while providing youth with opportunities for quality training, employment and career growth.

As part of the initiative, the directorate of Technical Education inked three pacts with 1M1B Foundation, iForest and Hettich Poddar Wood Working Institute, while the WSC signed another 12 MoUs with agencies including Calderys (France), Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Pvt Ltd, OASME, Semantics, Siksha O Anusandhan University, THK India (Japan) and Utkal University.

SDTE officials said the collaborations focus on high-growth sectors such as emerging technologies, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, robotics, semiconductors, green jobs and automotive technology.