Saptami brings 'double' joy, confusion over immersion in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The ensuing Dussehra may see extended festivities this year, with Maha Saptami spanning two days, potentially leaving the police and local administration in a quandary over the immersion plans.
The two-day Saptami could mean that police may have to allow Durga Puja organisers to conduct the immersion ceremony on either October 21 or 22, or on both days.
This year, Durga Puja festivities will begin with Sasthi on October 16. However, Saptami falls on October 17 and will continue into the early hours of October 18. As the auspicious tithi extends beyond sunrise the following day, Saptami will be observed over two days.
While puja committees are happy over the extended festivities, the unusual calendar has left their immersion plans uncertain. The organisers are divided over the date of immersion, with no consensus having been reached so far.
However, sources said the police may permit organisers to conduct immersion on both days, which would help split the immersion of around 195 Durga idols in the city.
“If organisers request us to grant permission for the immersion ceremony on October 22 too, we will look into the matter,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M.
While the immersion arrangements are yet to be finalised, the police have prepared a security blueprint for the upcoming Puja. With many residents likely to leave the city for vacations during the festivities, police fear burglars may target locked houses.
Police plan to keep a close watch on habitual offenders and anti-socials recently released from jails to prevent burglaries. Patrolling in vulnerable areas will also be intensified to check thefts.
As part of the security measures, police have already launched foot, bike and four-wheeler patrolling across the city. To prevent snatching incidents, police have asked puja organisers to install adequate CCTV cameras at pandals.
Effective traffic management is among the police’s top priorities. Police warned that action would be taken against visitors who park vehicles on roads or drive on the wrong side.
CM WAIVES GROUND RENT FOR PUJA COMMITTEES
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday waived ground rent for puja committees organising Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja and Kali Puja, along with Ravan Podi, immersion ceremonies and related cultural programmes in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area during the festival season. The waiver will be applicable from October 17 to November 18, the chief minister’s office said.
The decision was taken in view of the social and cultural significance of the festivals and the enthusiasm among people during the festive season. Majhi also urged puja committees to ensure that the celebrations are conducted peacefully, maintaining law and order and following environment-friendly practices.