Saptami brings 'double' joy, confusion over immersion in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The ensuing Dussehra may see extended festivities this year, with Maha Saptami spanning two days, potentially leaving the police and local administration in a quandary over the immersion plans.

The two-day Saptami could mean that police may have to allow Durga Puja organisers to conduct the immersion ceremony on either October 21 or 22, or on both days.

This year, Durga Puja festivities will begin with Sasthi on October 16. However, Saptami falls on October 17 and will continue into the early hours of October 18. As the auspicious tithi extends beyond sunrise the following day, Saptami will be observed over two days.

While puja committees are happy over the extended festivities, the unusual calendar has left their immersion plans uncertain. The organisers are divided over the date of immersion, with no consensus having been reached so far.

However, sources said the police may permit organisers to conduct immersion on both days, which would help split the immersion of around 195 Durga idols in the city.

“If organisers request us to grant permission for the immersion ceremony on October 22 too, we will look into the matter,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M.

While the immersion arrangements are yet to be finalised, the police have prepared a security blueprint for the upcoming Puja. With many residents likely to leave the city for vacations during the festivities, police fear burglars may target locked houses.