Woman found murdered on Kathajodi river bank in Odisha

CUTTACK: A 30-year-old woman was found bludgeoned to death by some unidentified miscreants on the banks of Kathajodi river near Raja Bagicha in Cuttack on Wednesday evening.

The body of the deceased, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was found at Jaleswar Gada along Kathajodi ring road within Badambadi police limits.

As per police, her hair was cut and her face smashed with a heavy object, likely a brick, in an apparent bid to conceal her identity. Besides, there was a deep cut mark on her neck, police said.

The incident came to light when some locals, who had gone to the river to attend nature’s call at around 7 pm, found the body and informed police. DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo along with a police team reached the spot and began investigation.

Preliminary investigation suggested the woman was murdered at one place and her body was likely dragged for about 50 metre before being dumped. Her shoes were found lying on the river bank, around 50 metre away from the body where a cauldron, some utensils, a blood-stained mat and some leaf plates were also found.

As per police, the attackers likely held a feast before committing the crime. DCP Dnyandeo said the body was sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital for postmortem and efforts were underway to identify and nab the accused.