Odisha headmaster booked for allegedly beating Class VI student with canes

CUTTACK: The headmaster of Kushapangi Middle English School in Dampada block has been booked for allegedly beating a Class VI student with a cane following the latter’s involvement in an argument with another student.

The incident occurred on Wednesday. The student, who suffered injuries in the incident was taken to Dampada community health centre (CHC) for treatment.

As per the FIR lodged by the student’s father against headmaster Ramesh Chandra Beura in Banki police station on Thursday, the incident took place during the sports period. The student’s father alleged Beura continued beating his son mercilessly with another cane after the first one broke.

Banki inspector-in-charge (IIC) Dillip Mardaraj Bhuyan said acting on the FIR, a case was registered and investigation was underway.

Dampada block education officer (BEO) Chitta Ranjan Mohapatra said he had received no written complaint in this regard so far.

“A departmental inquiry will be conducted into the alleged incident and necessary action initiated accordingly,” he said.

Efforts to elicit response from headmaster Beura on the matter proved futile.