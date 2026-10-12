After years, two puja committees switch to Maa Durga worship in Cuttack

CUTTACK: As Durga Puja festivities begin, Cuttack is all set to witness a change in tradition, with two puja committees transitioning from the long-worshipped Hara-Parbati idols to Maa Durga at their pandals.

The Shankarpur-Badambadi puja committee had been constructing, consecrating and worshipping Hara-Parbati since 1965. Ending a 60-year-old tradition, it will for the first time worship Maa Durga from this year.

“After bringing ‘Agyanmala’ and performing special rituals, we have taken up construction of an 8-ft-high idol of Goddess Durga. An 18-ft-high Chandi Medha (silver tableau) constructed in 2003 using four quintal of silver will bedeck the Goddess at the pandal.

This year, a crown made of six kg silver has also been made for the deity. We have set a budget of Rs 30 lakh for the festival,” said secretary of Shankarpur-Badambadi puja committee Krushna Chandra Parida.

“As restricted by the government, there will be no welcome arch over the road, but the entire area will be decorated with lights. Cultural programmes will be organised for four nights near the puja pandal,” added Parida.

The Shree Shree Madan Mohan Puja Committee, Jhanjirimangala, has also shifted from worshipping Hara-Parbati to Maa Durga this year. It has been hosting puja since 1951.

“Breaking the 75 years’ tradition, the committee is going to consecrate and worship Maa Durga from this year. The decision was taken with the consent of the people of the locality. An 8-ft-high idol of Maa Durga is being constructed. The deity will be unveiled on October 16 at 7.50 pm. We will observe Durga Puja with an estimated budget of Rs 40 lakh,” said puja committee president Sarada Prasad Dash.

Fish bhoga will be distributed in each house in the locality free of cost on Navami and ‘Sindoor Khela’ will be observed on Vijaya Dashami, informed Dash.