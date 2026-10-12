ATR sought on infra neglect in flood-hit Aul block of Kendrapara district

BHUBANESWAR : The OHRC has sought an urgent action taken report (ATR) from the state government over severe infrastructural neglect and recurring inundation threatening over 1,00,000 residents across 10 GPs in Aul block of Kendrapara district.

Taking cognisance of a petition filed by Pramod Kumar Dhal highlighting that inhabitants across 10 GPs of Gobindapur, Argal, Desahi, Eradanga, Juania, Petapada, Ketuapala, Palimi, Sansidha and Dimiripal in Aul remain trapped in an unprotected inter-riverine doab locked between Kharasrota and Kani rivers, the commission asked the additional chief secretary of Water Resources department and the Kendrapara collector to submit their reports addressing these issues.

The complaint also highlighted that emergency healthcare services have completely broken down due to 3 to 5 feet of submergence on the Manpur-Gobindapur arterial road, while monsoon-induced contamination of drinking water sources has triggered widespread gastrointestinal outbreaks.

More than 10,000 farming households face continuous agricultural distress and forced migration due to lack of permanent flood dykes. Observing a prima facie violation of human rights of the inhabitants, the commission sought reports addressing these issues.