Odisha: 252 posts in 60 colleges already in bag, says ABVP

BHUBANESWAR : The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday said it has achieved a major success with its candidates elected unopposed to 252 posts across 60 colleges, ahead of the October 15 student union elections.
These include 12 presidents, 17 general secretaries, 22 vice-presidents and 23 joint secretary posts. ABVP leaders said following conclusion of the deadline for withdrawal of nominations, no other candidates remained in fray for these posts.
According to the Parishad, its candidates won the posts of president, drama secretary and cultural secretary in Berhampur university without contest. The organisation also reportedly swept all major posts at Talcher Autonomous College, Dharmasala Degree College, Mahima Degree College (Joranda, Dhenkanal), Chikiti Degree College (Berhampur), People’s Degree College (Buguda) and Khajurikata Degree College (Hindol).
In several colleges, Congress-affiliated NSUI and BJD-affiliated BCJD failed to field candidates, ABVP leaders claimed adding, it highlighted the challenges faced by the two organisations in earning the trust of students on campuses.
“Meanwhile, our organisation continues to strengthen its position through year-round engagement and sustained outreach among students,” they added.
ABVP national secretary Shravan B Raj said in Odisha, their organisation’s contest is against the political approach of Congress and the BJD. “Despite political backing enjoyed by NSUI and BCJD, their failure to field candidates in several colleges demonstrates that political connections or support alone are not enough to succeed in student politics. Consistent engagement with students and earning their trust are essential,” he said.
ABVP Odisha East secretary Deeptimayee Pratihari said they are confident that ABVP will secure an impressive victory in the upcoming student union elections on the strength of students’ confidence and effectively raise issues concerning student welfare.
On Saturday, the BCJD had claimed that its candidates won key posts unopposed in over 100 campuses, including four major posts in Dharanidhar University, Keonjhar.