On three-day visit, Saudan Singh to take stock of BJP matters in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : Days after being assigned responsibility of overseeing the party organisation in Odisha along with Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) Saudan Singh arrived here on Sunday on a three-day visit to the state.

On the first day of Navratri, Singh visited the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri and offered prayers to Lord Jagannath and other deities.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal said Singh was familiar with the party’s organisational structure in Odisha and his guidance would help strengthen the organisation further. “His organisational skills and guidance will give new strength and direction to the party in Odisha. His arrival is a source of encouragement and inspiration for our workers,” Samal told mediapersons.

During his visit, Singh is scheduled to hold meetings with state party functionaries, BJP MLAs and ministers, besides meeting Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi separately on Monday.

He is also expected to hold one-to-one discussions with some senior party functionaries as part of the organisational review. Singh is visiting the state a week after party’s other Odisha in-charge D Purandeswar and co-in-charge Swadesh Singh. Both had reviewed the party’s preparedness for the upcoming panchayat and urban body elections.