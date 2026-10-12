State-of-the-art lab at Bhubaneswar's Utkal hospital to treat sleep disorders

BHUBANESWAR : The Utkal Hospital here has opened a state-of-the-art sleep lab to provide specialised care for patients suffering from sleep-related disorders.

The facility was inaugurated by its chairman Dr Aditya Kumar Samal recently in presence of managing director Dr Pragyan Ranjan Ghadei, director of medical service Dr Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, CEO BK Subodh Singh, head of department and senior consultant, neurology Dr Amitav Rath and CFO Arun Khilar.

Doctors said in the modern era, approximately 20 to 30 pc of people experience sleep-related problems. Factors such as excessive consumption of fatty food, unhealthy dietary habits, substance abuse, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and advancing age can contribute to various sleep disorders.

People experiencing sleep-related problems, such as snoring, insomnia, frequent awakenings during the night, temporary pauses in breathing during sleep and abnormal behaviours during sleep, are advised to consult a doctor. The doctors said, a sleep study, when recommended by a medical professional, is essential for the proper diagnosis of these conditions.The study also known as polysomnography, is a painless, non-invasive overnight diagnostic test conducted while a person sleeps.

It helps doctors assess various physiological parameters, including brain wave activity, heart rate, etc. It helps in diagnosing different sleep disorders for appropriate treatment and management, they said.