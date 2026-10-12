Two brothers held in Bhubaneswar for selling leased truck

BHUBANESWAR : Police on Sunday arrested two brothers for allegedly taking a truck on lease and then selling it to another person.

The accused were identified as Manoj Mohapatra and Ashok Mohapatra. Police said as per complainant Biswaranjan Patra, a representative of a private company, the firm had leased a truck to the duo on a contract basis on certain conditions.

As per the contract, the two were supposed to pay the remaining 33 EMIs amounting to Rs 37.5 lakh to the finance company and additionally Rs 15,000 per month to the complainant till the loan amount was settled.

The accused took the truck by paying only Rs 10,000 advance. However, later they did not pay the EMIs or the monthly amounts to Patra’s company.

During investigation, police found that the two have criminal antecedents. In the past, they had reportedly taken heavy vehicles on lease but sold them to other persons, police said.

“The duo operate from different places like Berhampur, Rourkela, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Boudh and Bhadrak and they frequently change their addresses after cheating the unsuspecting vehicle owners,” said an officer of Mancheswar police station, adding they are expecting to receive similar complaints against the two in the coming days.