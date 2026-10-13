Odisha: Police asked to cover accused’s face in public

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police has directed inspectors to cover the face of the accused persons while they are being taken to be produced in courts.

Sources said the inspectors have been asked to cover the faces of the accused involved in serious cases or those scheduled to undergo test identification parade (TIP).

A police officer said the face cover allows easy breathing to the accused and enough space so that their vision is not blocked. Official sources said the direction was issued after many defence lawyers argued in courts that not covering the faces of the accused meant treating them as criminal even before trial.

“The accused also hide their faces with their hands from the media. They are innocent until proven guilty and providing them with a face cover can avoid reputational harm if they are later acquitted,” the sources reasoned.

Covering the face of an accused has a legal basis. A test identification parade is an important part of criminal investigation, particularly when the accused was previously unknown to the victim.

A correct identification strengthens the prosecution case and greatly helps in securing conviction, said a senior officer.