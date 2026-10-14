Speeding SUV rams into multiple vehicles in Bhubaneswar, kills one

BHUBANESWAR: One person was killed and at least six others sustained serious injuries after a speeding SUV allegedly rammed into multiple motorcycles on a busy road in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Manas Barik. Preliminary investigations revealed that a black Mahindra Scorpio bearing registration number OD-07-BG-1777 first hit a two-wheeler near Nuagaon Chhak.

Locals attempted to stop the SUV, but the driver continued at high speed and hit six to seven more motorcycles before crashing into a road divider near the main entrance of a private hospital in Ghatikia.