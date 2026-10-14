Speeding SUV rams into multiple vehicles in Bhubaneswar, kills one

BHUBANESWAR: One person was killed and at least six others sustained serious injuries after a speeding SUV allegedly rammed into multiple motorcycles on a busy road in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday night.
The deceased has been identified as Manas Barik. Preliminary investigations revealed that a black Mahindra Scorpio bearing registration number OD-07-BG-1777 first hit a two-wheeler near Nuagaon Chhak.
Locals attempted to stop the SUV, but the driver continued at high speed and hit six to seven more motorcycles before crashing into a road divider near the main entrance of a private hospital in Ghatikia.
Enraged locals caught the driver and assaulted him. Police reached the spot and rescued the driver.
Sources said at least four people were travelling in the SUV and were apparently under the influence of alcohol. While the driver was apprehended, the three other occupants reportedly managed to flee.
Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M visited the accident site and said an investigation had been launched. Further details would emerge as the probe progressed, he added.
The accident occurred a day after a fourth-year law student allegedly attempted to mow down four people by hitting them with his speeding electric car in the city.