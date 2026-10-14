Street food vendor injured after PNG pipeline rupture triggers fire in CDA

CUTTACK: A 45-year-old street food vendor sustained severe burn injuries after his eatery caught fire following rupture of a nearby underground piped natural gas (PNG) pipeline, at CDA Sector-16 on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 6.50 am. The injured shop owner Prasanna alias Danger is under treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

As per sources, the pipeline of GAIL ruptured while an underground cable was being laid by TPCODL at Moonlight Square. Following the pipeline rupture, gas started leaking from the spot. Prasanna was unaware of the leak and lit the stove at his cart following which fire broke out and started spreading to the other shops nearby. Tyres of a tractor, which was parked near the spot, were also gutted.