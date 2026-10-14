Timely med intervention can prevent vision loss

BHUBANESWAR: Young people are increasingly experiencing refractive errors and computer vision syndrome due to prolonged screen exposure, inadequate visual hygiene and neglect of early symptoms, said executive director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Dr Ashutosh Biswas.

Addressing a World Sight Day event, Dr Biswas said the department of ophthalmology at AIIMS Bhubaneswar caters to around 230-250 patients daily, with a monthly footfall of approximately 5,000-6,000 patients. “Refractive errors, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and computer vision syndrome are among the commonly reported eye conditions,” he said.

The institute organised a series of awareness and community outreach activities, including a walkathon to mark World Sight Day, and highlighted the importance of eye health and universal access to quality eye care.

The programme emphasised the need for young people to adopt healthy visual habits, take regular breaks during prolonged screen use, undergo routine eye check-ups and consult an ophthalmologist whenever they experience vision-related difficulties. It also highlighted the importance of making eye care accessible, available and affordable for everyone under the theme ‘Love Your Eyes’.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar dean Dr Dillip Kumar Parida, medical superintendent Dr Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy and head of the department of ophthalmology Dr Sucheta Parija were present among others.