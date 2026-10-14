Trouble mounts for realtor’s son as police set to oppose bail this time

BHUBANESWAR: Trouble mounted for hit-and-run accused Soumya Ranjan Rath as police have approached the Transport authorities seeking permanent cancellation of his driving licence (DL) and that of the registration certificate (RC) of the vehicle allegedly involved in the latest incident.

Police said they would oppose his bail, as this is the second such case involving him in less than four months. The 20-year-old law student, son of a realtor, was out on bail in a hit-and-run case registered in July. He allegedly violated the conditions of his bail by driving despite being barred from doing so.

Rath allegedly attempted to run his speeding electric car over four persons following an altercation near Darling dhaba on Puri By-pass Road under Badagada police limits on Monday morning. He was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

“We have written to RTO-I seeking permanent cancellation of his DL. The RTO has also been requested to cancel the RC of the four-wheeler Rath was driving,” said Trupti Ranjan Nayak, IIC of Badagada police station, on Tuesday.

Four separate cases have been registered against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder. “The cases have been registered on the basis of complaints lodged by the individuals who sustained injuries in the incident,” he said.

Rath has been booked under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 324 (mischief) and 125(b) (endangering life or personal safety) of the BNS. He has also been booked under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. However, Section 181 of the Act has not yet been invoked against him.