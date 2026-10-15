AYUSH institute shifted from forest land: Odisha government to NGT

CUTTACK: The Odisha government has relocated the proposed Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy following concerns over dense vegetation at the originally selected site in Khurda district.

In an affidavit filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Khurda collector and district magistrate Amrit Ruturaj informed that the project had been shifted from the 20 acre government land at Binjhagiri under Jatni tehsil to an alternative site at Alkar in the same tehsil.

The affidavit by Rituraj placed before the NGT’s East Zone bench on Tuesday was the state government’s reply to the petition filed by two local residents Hazari Dehuri and Hrudananda Kodamsingh.

In an interim order on March 19, 2025, the Tribunal had stated that all construction work would be subject to the outcome of the petition seeking relocation of the project.The Bench comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert members A Senthil Vel and Ishwar Singh took the collector’s affidavit on record and closed hearing on the petition on Tuesday.

The proposed institute, under the Ministry of Ayush, envisages a 100-bed naturopathy hospital and research facility. Its foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video-conferencing on October 29, 2024.