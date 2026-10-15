Durga Puja on the doorstep, damaged roads set to give pandal hoppers a bumpy ride in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Puja pandal hopping in Cuttack this year is seemingly set to become a bumpy affair as the city roads are dotted with potholes, making commuting a total nightmare.

This, despite the fact that the Orissa High Court had directed to repair the roads in the city. Locals alleged apathy on part of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and the other agencies concerned. The roads, including lanes and bylanes in and around the city are in a deplorable condition, triggering traffic congestion besides causing accidents and injuries.

At several places, the bitumen topping has completely worn off after the recent heavy rains. Though the CMC had in its preparatory meeting decided to repair the city roads before the Durga Puja, the works are yet to be completed.

The portion of the road stretching from Seminary Square to Nua Rausapatana was repaired a week back. However, locals alleged the road has reportedly sunk at many places due to low quality work.

Condition of the road stretching from Cuttack railway station to Postal Chhak at College Square, which is considered a busy thoroughfare in the city, is also in a pitiable condition.

Corporator of ward no 38 Subhasish Kumar Pattnaik said, in the preparatory meeting of CMC, SSE (Works) of East Cost Railway, Khurda Division, Binaya Kumar Yadav had assured to complete the repair work before commencement of Durga Puja. “However, no repair work has started as yet. The situation at present has worsened to such an extent that one has to cover his face due to dust,” he complained.