Durga Puja on the doorstep, damaged roads set to give pandal hoppers a bumpy ride in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Puja pandal hopping in Cuttack this year is seemingly set to become a bumpy affair as the city roads are dotted with potholes, making commuting a total nightmare.
This, despite the fact that the Orissa High Court had directed to repair the roads in the city. Locals alleged apathy on part of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and the other agencies concerned. The roads, including lanes and bylanes in and around the city are in a deplorable condition, triggering traffic congestion besides causing accidents and injuries.
At several places, the bitumen topping has completely worn off after the recent heavy rains. Though the CMC had in its preparatory meeting decided to repair the city roads before the Durga Puja, the works are yet to be completed.
The portion of the road stretching from Seminary Square to Nua Rausapatana was repaired a week back. However, locals alleged the road has reportedly sunk at many places due to low quality work.
Condition of the road stretching from Cuttack railway station to Postal Chhak at College Square, which is considered a busy thoroughfare in the city, is also in a pitiable condition.
Corporator of ward no 38 Subhasish Kumar Pattnaik said, in the preparatory meeting of CMC, SSE (Works) of East Cost Railway, Khurda Division, Binaya Kumar Yadav had assured to complete the repair work before commencement of Durga Puja. “However, no repair work has started as yet. The situation at present has worsened to such an extent that one has to cover his face due to dust,” he complained.
The condition of roads stretching from Alamchand Bazar to Nimchouri, Gopaljew Lane to Matha Sahi, Sutahat Christian Sahi to Khatbin Sahi, Tinikonia Bagicha to Hatipokhari, Hatipokhari Chhak to Seminary Chhak, Seminary Chhak to Nua Rausapatana, Nua Rausapatana to Kesharpur and Kesharpur Chhak to Bajra Kabati Road are also in a bad shape with multiple potholes and damaged paver blocks.
As per reports, of the total 791.44 km roads in and around the city, 509.07 km is being maintained by the CMC while 179.29 km is being looked after by the Roads & Building, Division-1, 41.08 km by R&B Division-2, 32 km comes under the jurisdiction of the NHAI while 30 km road is being maintained by railway department.
Mayor Subhash Singh said the civic body has so far repaired 60 per cent of its roads. “We will hold a review meeting with Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra where I will demand special package for white topped roads which are durable as they do not get easily damaged during rain,” said Singh.