ECoR logs 18% rise in passenger earnings during first six months of FY 2026-27

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has recorded substantial growth in passenger earnings during the first six months of the 2026-27 financial year, with revenue increasing by 18.01 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.

Passenger bookings also registered a growth of 1.76 per cent during April-September 2026, reflecting sustained demand for rail travel.

According to the ECoR, passenger earnings reached Rs 1,079.30 crore up to September 2026, compared with Rs 914.62 crore during the corresponding period last year, highlighting the strong performance of passenger services.

The growth in passenger earnings significantly outpaced the increase in passenger bookings, indicating higher average earnings per passenger. Average earnings per passenger increased from approximately Rs 240 to Rs 278, registering a rise of around 16 per cent.

The ECoR stated this growth was supported by greater patronage of AC and premium train services, including Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains, along with introduction of new services, extension of existing trains and augmentation of coaches on popular routes.

“Special trains operated during festive and holiday seasons further helped cater to additional passenger demand,” it said and added that steady patronage on tourism and pilgrimage routes and the wider use of digital ticketing facilities also contributed to the overall performance.

All divisions contributed to the growth in passenger earnings. Khurda Road Division recorded earnings of Rs 744.96 crore, registering an increase of 18.68 per cent over the previous year.