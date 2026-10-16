10th edition of Ekamra Walks to return in Bhubaneswar from Saturday

BHUBANESWAR: Ekamra Walks, the heritage tourism initiative of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), will return for its 10th edition from October 17 (Saturday), offering special trails during Dussehra and curated experiences for delegates attending the Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo-2026 in the capital city.

The Dussehra special morning trails will run till October 22, while exclusive heritage, nature and cultural excursions will be organised for UMI delegates from October 23 to 25. The special experiences will include the Living Temple City trail, Nature Walks at Deras, handloom and handicraft shopping, light and sound shows at Dhauli and Udayagiri, nocturnal jungle safaris and curated night trails.

The regular 2026-27 season will commence on November 1 and continue until February 28, offering a mix of heritage walks, cultural experiences and nature-based excursions. Among the featured trails are the Living Temple City Trail, that explores capital’s Kalinga architecture and temple traditions, and the Story of a Planned Capital Trail, that highlights the city’s urban planning legacy and the 1948 master plan designed by German architect Otto Königsberger.

The Odia Literary Trail and Lost Games will combine literary narratives with traditional indoor and outdoor games, while Bhubaneswar by Night will explore the city’s heritage and devotional traditions. Late Night Specials will feature nocturnal heritage explorations and stargazing sessions.

The season will also see the return of the Sunday District Signature Food Trail, offering participants a taste of traditional Odia delicacies and local sweets while introducing them to the stories behind the region’s culinary heritage, said officials from the BDA. Other experiences include the Dhauli Peace Walk, Spiritual Sojourn, Mystical Odyssey, etc.