Dumped litter raises stink in Cuttack during Puja

CUTTACK: Even as the five-day Durga Puja has already commenced, Cuttack continues to grapple with an ugly, stinky situation with garbage lying dumped across the city.

Cuttack is widely known in eastern India as a major hub for Durga Puja, often considered just next to Kolkata with regards to the scale and artistic grandeur of its festivities.

However, the apathy and negligence of the civic administration in maintaining the city’s sanitation has put a black spot on its festive sheen.

Sources said the civic body has engaged around 2,000 sanitary workers through three outsourced manpower agencies, at an expenditure of `40-`50 lakh every month for each agency entrusted with cleaning and sanitation works in its 59 wards. However, the garbage lying unattended for days on end speak of a lack of inspection and supervision on part of the civic authorities.

Residents of Mani Sahu Chhak complained of struggling with stench emanating from garbage lying unattended near Hadibandhu Bidyapitha for the last four days. Heaps of unattended garbage could also be found littered everywhere along the Mission road, Kala Vikash Kendra road, Dagbar Sahi and Christian Sahi, etc. “Garbage is lying unattended on the Mission road, just 100 metre away from Shailabala Women’s Autonomous College for the last five days but the CMC is paying no heed to get it cleared,” complained locals.

A member of the Sutahat Durga Puja committee expressed concern over the health risks associated with such an unhygienic atmosphere given that thousands of visitors throng the city during the festival.

Mayor Subhash Singh said steps would be taken to clean the roads by Saturday.