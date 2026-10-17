Sparsh Hospitals in Bhubaneswar launches AI-enabled Cath Lab and robotic surgery

BHUBANESWAR: An AI-enabled catheterisation laboratory (Cath Lab), a robotic surgical system and an advanced cardiothoracic operating theatre have been introduced by the Sparsh Group of Hospitals at its facility in Kantabada here to strengthen advanced cardiac care and minimally invasive surgery in the state.

The new facilities include SSI Mantra-3 robotic surgical system, an AI-enabled Cath Lab and a modular operation theatre. The hospital has also introduced round-the-clock emergency cardiac care, supported by a dedicated floor and a cluster outpatient department (OPD) system.

The SSI Mantra-3 robotic surgical system is designed to assist surgeons in performing minimally-invasive procedures using three-dimensional, high-definition visualisation and precision-controlled robotic instruments. The platform can support procedures in urology, gynaecology, general surgery, oncology and cardiothoracic surgery, depending on the patient’s condition and clinical requirements. The robotic surgery programme is being led by Dr Madhuri Pattnaik, senior consultant and advanced laparoscopic and robotic surgeon.

Similarly, the AI-enabled Cath Lab is equipped to support cardiovascular imaging and interventional procedures, including coronary angiography, angioplasty, stenting, pacemaker implantation and peripheral vascular interventions. AI-assisted systems are intended to aid clinical assessment, procedural planning and image interpretation.

Officials said the hospital has also established a 24x7 emergency cardiac care service integrating the emergency department, Cath Lab and cardiac intensive care unit (ICU) to facilitate timely assessment and treatment of patients with acute cardiac conditions.

The facilities were inaugurated by Odisha University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Prof Manash Ranjan Sahoo. Dr Pravat Kumar Dash, director of cardiology at Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar and Dr Mahendra Prasad Tripathy, clinical director and head of cardiology at CARE Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, were present.