11 CCTVs & 3 ANPRs, Yet, hit-and-run killer vanishes from Bhubaneswar’s most guarded road

BHUBANESWAR: Rabindra Prasad Gouda had been a morning walker for last the 14 years. On September 12, the 53-year-old driver with a central government organisation was on his way to Indira Gandhi Park when an autorickshaw hit him from behind. It was early hours, about 5 am.

The accident took place near an Ama Bus stop along the Rajpath, a few hundred yards from Lok Bhavan and the chief minister’s residence. The autorickshaw fled while Gouda’s fellow morning walkers called an ambulance and rushed him to the Capital Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Nobody remembered to note the autorickshaw’s registration number.

Gouda lived in his official quarters near Power House Square. It was routine on his part to take the Bidyut Marg and then the Rajpath before heading out to Indira Gandhi Park. September 12 was no different.

More than a month has elapsed after the fatal hit-and-run and the Commissionerate Police is still clueless. The accused, mentioned as “an autorickshaw driver” in the FIR, continues to be nameless and the killer vehicle still unknown and untraceable.

On the face of it, the mishap appears as one of many that occurs on the roads of Bhubaneswar which have now acquired some serious notoriety for the alarmingly reckless driving, overspeeding, poor compliance to traffic rules and absolutely non-existent enforcement.

The death occurred on one of the most secured zones of the state capital yet the Commissionerate Police has not been able to bring the culprit to book.