Pilgrimage sites to global landmarks: Pandals add grandeur to Bhubaneswar’s Durga Puja

BHUBANESWAR: From sacred pilgrimage destinations to iconic international landmarks, a myriad of themes mark the Durga Puja celebrations that kicked off in the state capital on Saturday turning the pandals into places of spiritual and architectural grandeur and modern attractions. The giant pandals have also turned the temple city into a canvas of artistic expressions.
At Damana, puja organisers have erected an 80-ft-high and 150-ft-wide grand Char Dham-style arch, inspired by the famous pilgrimage temples of Uttarakhand, while the Patia puja committee has come up with a Kedarnath Dham-themed pandal.
At Rasulgarh and Nayapalli, organisers have created artistic pandals drawing inspiration from the Vatican City, while in Bomikhal, Puja organisers have turned to Dubai for inspiration, bringing the international destination’s celebrated skyline and architectural splendour to the city.
The pandals also offer visitors an opportunity to explore Odisha’s cultural and spiritual heritage. At Saheed Nagar, the theme focuses on the state’s rich legacy, showcasing its historical landmarks, religious traditions and cultural identity. Apart from themed pandals, decorative lighting and festive attractions have added to the celebratory atmosphere, drawing visitors from across the city and beyond.
“This year, we have tried to highlight Odisha’s cultural heritage so that visitors can learn more about our history and traditions,” said Adarsh Pattnaik, a member of Saheed Nagar Durga Puja Samiti executive body.
“The variety of themes makes this year’s Puja particularly interesting. It will give people an opportunity to see different cultures, architecture styles and spiritual destinations in one place,” said Umesh Nayak of Palasuni, where the organisers have come up with the theme replicating Jaipur’s famous Hawa Mahal.
While darshan started at a multiple puja pandals on the day, some others places including Nayapalli and Saheed Nagar, it will start from Sunday, informed the organisers.
The grand festival, that will continue till October 21, has created opportunities for leisure and business as organisers have arranged Meena bazaars and food stalls to cater to the revellers. With large crowds gathering on popular pandals, organisers have also deployed hundreds of volunteers to facilitate darshan, regulate the movement of visitors and manage queues.
With the puja being organised at around 195 places in and around the city, the Commissionerate Police has also deployed huge police force to ensure smooth celebration of the festival.