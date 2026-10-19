Three hailing from Odisha's Jagatpur arrested for stealing 10 excavator, Hyva batteries

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Sunday arrested three youths for allegedly stealing four batteries from excavators and six batteries from Hyva trucks here. A scrap dealer has also been apprehended for receiving the stolen items from them.

Investigation revealed the three Rohit Kumar Mallick (20), Soubhagya Samal (21) and Dipak Kumar Behera (21), all natives of Jagatpur, arrived here on Thursday and rented a Mahindra Scorpio SUV from a self-drive agency in Chakeisiani.

The trio then went to two heavy vehicle workshops at Hi-Tech Square within Mancheswar police limits late on Thursday night. They stole four batteries from three excavators and six batteries from three Hyva trucks, which were parked for repair works outside Sai Engineering Workshop and nearby Maa Mangala Workshop.

Mallick, Samal and Behera then sold the stolen batteries to scrap dealer Amir Hossain Sheikh in Cuttack’s Tangi area. After the theft, police registered a case and examined the CCTV footage to identify and nab the four accused involved in the crime.

Police seized the 10 stolen batteries and the SUV from them.