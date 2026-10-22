Odisha Chief secretary stresses scientific waste processing during meet on solid waste management

BHUBANESWAR: Chief secretary Anu Garg on Wednesday directed the departments concerned and the district collectors to ensure completion of compliance related tasks fixed by the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) for implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules-2026.

Presiding over the first meeting of the state committee constituted in this regard, Garg called for collective responsibility of citizens, educational institutions, research bodies and all stakeholders to create a clean and healthy environment.

The meeting held detailed discussions on various provisions of the Rules, compliance with the directives of the Supreme Court, departmental responsibilities and future action plan. Member secretary of the OSPCB, MV Nair made a presentation on various aspects of the Solid Waste Management Rules-2026.

The meeting discussed source-level segregation of waste, scientific processing, digital monitoring system and accountability of all stakeholders, along with collection and disposal of solid waste. Besides, the status of waste management in urban and rural areas of the state was reviewed.

Discussions were held on further strengthening solid waste management, collection, segregation and scientific processing system in urban areas and ensuring safe disposal of residual waste.

The meeting discussed on constitution of committees at the district level, identification of suitable land for waste management, implementation of sanitary landfill and waste processing system, scientific treatment of legacy dump sites and strict compliance of rules by bulk waste generators.

To make waste management more effective, focus was laid on integrating it into the school curriculum and creating awareness among students about environmental protection. The meeting also decided to launch a massive public awareness campaign with participation of all the stakeholders.