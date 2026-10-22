Security tightened in Bhubaneswar for Ravan Podi

BHUBANESWAR: Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Ravan Podi and Durga Puja immersion ceremony in the state capital on Thursday.

This year, Ravan Podi will be observed at nine places in the capital city. Police have directed the organisers to ensure visitors assemble at least 100 metre away from the spot where the effigies will be burnt. The organisers have been allowed to burst only organic firecrackers during the event.

For idol immersion, temporary ponds have been created at different places across Kuakhai and Daya rivers. The procession will be carried out in groups by four organisations - Bhubaneswar Bhasani Utsav Samiti, Saheed Nagar; Rajdhani Mandir Suraksha Bhasani Samiti,Nayapalli;Uttar Bhubaneswar Bhasani Committee, Chandrasekharpur; and Old Town Bhasani Samiti.

While traditional instruments and band have been allowed, use of DJ has been prohibited. Organisers have been asked to play music using only speakers.

Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M said a total of 48 platoons of police force and about 100 officers of different ranks will be deployed to maintain law and order during the immersion ceremony.

To ensure smooth movement and minimise inconvenience to citizens, the city police have also imposed restrictions on vehicular movement on certain routes from 2 pm to 1 am.

During the immersion procession, no vehicles will be allowed to ply on Janpath road. They can proceed on Sachivalaya Marg and its adjoining roads.This restriction will be in force from 2 pm till the end of Bhasani Yatra.Vehicles travelling from CRP square to Cuttack will be diverted towards Jayadev Vihar via Ekamra Park road.

Vehicles approaching Jayadev Vihar from Nandankanan will be allowed to take connecting roads at KIIT Square or Kalarahanga. Heavy vehicles/buses heading towards Bhubaneswar from Khurda have been restricted from plying on the service roads. They will have to travel only via the flyovers.