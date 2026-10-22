Traffic restrictions imposed for Durga Puja immersion in Cuttack, police on alert

CUTTACK: With Durga Puja immersion ceremony scheduled to be conducted on Thursday, the Commissionerate Police has imposed traffic restrictions along certain routes in Cuttack to streamline vehicular flow and prevent congestion in the city.

As per the notification issued by the Commissionerate Police, movement of vehicles have been restricted on certain routes in and around Cuttack from 7 am on October 22 to October 23 till conclusion of the immersion ceremony.

However, emergency services, including ambulance and fire brigade, have been exempted from these restrictions. As per the order, vehicles coming from OMP Square via Malgodown flyover bridge shall not proceed towards College Square from CDA Market Complex Square near College Square, Bombay Hotel Square or Post Office Square. They may travel via Bombay Hotel Square and I Love Cuttack point towards Jobra Anicut Square.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Malgodown side shall not proceed towards College Square via Pilgrim road. They have been directed to use the internal road through Malgodown and proceed towards OMP Square via Malgodown flyover bridge or Chhatra Bazar.

This apart, when medhas (tableau) will pass through Ranihat Square and Mangalabag Square, vehicular movement will be restricted from Bajrakabati Square towards Ranihat Square and from Kathagola side to Mangalabag Square.