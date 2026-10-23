Bhubaneswar bids emotional adieu to Goddess Durga

BHUBANESWAR: Grand processions marked the immersion ceremony of Goddess Durga in the state capital on Thursday, as thousands of devotees thronged the streets to bid an emotional farewell to the deity amid chants, devotional music and traditional celebrations.

Major processions were organised by Bhasani Committees at four different stretches across the city, drawing large crowds and adding to the festive fervour. The processions were carried out in groups by four organisations - Bhubaneswar Bhasani Utsav Samiti, Saheed Nagar; Rajdhani Mandir Suraksha Bhasani Samiti, Nayapalli; Uttar Bhubaneswar Bhasani Committee, Chandrasekharpur; and Old Town Bhasani Samiti.

Around 26 puja committees took part in the immersion procession carried out by the Bhasani Samiti of Saheed Nagar on Janpath road, while 18 took part in Nayapalli. The immersion processions on the four major stretches witnessed enthusiastic participation from devotees, with beautifully decorated tableaux, traditional dance performances and musical troupes accompanying the idols.

The Janpath stretch, from Rupali Square to Rajmahal, came alive with light-and-sound shows, traditional bands and folk dances. The procession routes witnessed a steady flow of devotees in the evening, with the organisers making all arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the celebrations.

City DCP Saravana Vivek M said around 48 platoons of police force were deployed across key locations to regulate traffic and maintain law and order. “Rush was witnessed along Vani Vihar, Nayapalli and Pahala stretches. However, the processions and idol immersions went smoothly,” he added. The idol immersion was carried out in five temporary ponds created by the BMC near Kuakhai and Daya rivers and Basuaghai. Ravan Podi also added to the festive spirit.