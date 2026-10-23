Bhubaneswar to host mobility conference, urban conclave

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar will host the 19th Urban Mobility India (UMI) conference and Exhibition 2026 on Friday and Saturday, followed by the 2nd National Urban Conclave on Saturday and Sunday.

The events are being organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) with support from the state government. Union minister of state for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu will inaugurate the UMI conference. He will also inaugurate the conclave in presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra and other dignitaries.

MoHUA additional secretary Satinder Pal Singh, joint secretary Praveer Kumar and state H&UD additional chief secretary Usha Padhee said the UMI conference will be based on the theme ‘Urban Accessibility and Liveability in Digital Age’. It will focus on improving urban accessibility, integrated transport infrastructure and quality of urban life through emerging digital technologies.

The conference will deliberate on sustainable and low-carbon public transport, integration of different modes of transport, first and last-mile connectivity and the role of technology in improving urban mobility. It will also examine the potential of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and real-time GPS-based solutions in providing seamless and efficient transport services.

The Urban Conclave will be on the theme ‘Urban Rising - Rethinking Urban Systems, Solutions and Delivery’.