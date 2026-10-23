Cuttack observes idol immersion amid tight security

CUTTACK: After a five-day festive revelry, Cuttack on Thursday bid adieu to the Mother Goddess as a grand immersion ceremony was carried out amid tight security here in the city.

People, in thousands, lined the stretch from Ranihat to Devigada, the immersion point located on the Kathajodi riverbed to catch one last glimpse of the Goddess Durga idols during the immersion procession.

Even as an air of melancholy prevailed in the city, a carnival like atmosphere dominated the Devigada and its adjacent Purighat locality where the immersion procession was carried out amid traditional fanfare with beating of dhol, singha, madal, dulduli and cymbals, and blowing of conches.