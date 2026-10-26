Speeding SUV crashes into divider, pole in Bhubaneswar; occupants escape unhurt

BHUBANESWAR: A man and a woman travelling with him in an SUV escaped unhurt after he crashed the speeding vehicle into a divider and hit a pole installed on it at VIP Colony area within Nayapalli police limits on Sunday morning.

The driver was identified as Sarthak Swabhiman Sabat. On being informed, police arrived at the spot and rescued both the occupants of the SUV. They also carried out the duo’s breath analyser test but they were not found under the influence of alcohol.

“The man driving the vehicle claimed he crashed into the divider as he dozed off. The SUV has been seized and a probe launched into the matter,” said an officer of Nayapalli police station.

In another development, two persons, including an elderly man, had a narrow escape after the car they were travelling in suddenly caught fire near Patia Square on Sunday afternoon. The two noticed smoke and stepped out of the car. The vehicle caught fire within seconds. Fire service personnel rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.