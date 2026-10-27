Cyclone Arnab: BMC steps up preps to tackle impact, cancels staff leaves till October 30

BHUBANESWAR: Stepping up preparedness to deal with the possible impact of Cyclone Arnab, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed all agencies concerned to remain on high alert and ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential services. Leaves of all BMC employees have been cancelled till October 30.

Mayor Sulochana Das chaired a meeting on Monday to review arrangements to tackle the potential cyclone and its associated risks, including heavy rainfall, waterlogging and disruption of essential services. Drainage, electricity and environment divisions were directed to remain prepared with adequate equipment, vehicles, fuel and manpower.

Authorities concerned were directed to remove hoardings and decorative arches erected at puja pandals within a day. High-mast lights will also be lowered, if needed, depending on weather conditions, while steps will be taken to ensure street lighting along major roads remain operational.

The civic body will also identify waterlogging-prone areas and deploy water pumps in advance to facilitate the swift evacuation of rainwater.

Officials said engineers from the BMC and R&B division will inspect drains, clear obstructions and erect barricades wherever necessary.

BMC and TPCODL will remain prepared to address power disruptions, while waterlogging or power-related complaints will be received through helpline number 1912. A round-the-clock control room has also been made operational for the cyclone.