Arnab impact: 26 trains regulated till November 5

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway on Tuesday said around 26 express and passenger trains connecting Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad, Kirandul, Jagdalpur, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Rayagada, Howrah, Bhubaneswar and Koraput have been cancelled or regulated on different dates between October 27 and November 5.

The trains which have been cancelled are Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express (both Up and Down), Rourkela-Jagdalpur Intercity Express (both Up and Down), Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express (Both Up and Down), Visakhapatnam-Koraput Passenger (both Up and Down), Visakhapatnam-Koraput Express (Both Up and Down), Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger (Both Up and Down), Secunderabad-Howrah Faluknuma Express (Both Up and Down), Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar New Visakha Express (Both Up and Down), Nanded-Sambalpur Nagawali SF Express (Both Up and Down), Bhubaneswar-Pune Superfast Express (Both Up and Down) and Rayagada-Guntur Express (Both Up and Down).

The Paradeep-Cuttack-Paradeep passenger train, Bhubaneswar-Berhampur-Bhubaneswar MEMU, and Cuttack-Palasa MEMU have been cancelled for October 28, while the Palasa-Cuttack MEMU is cancelled for October 29.

Besides, the Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express will be short-terminated at Rayagada from October 27 to 30. The Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express will originate from Rayagada instead of Jagdalpur from October 28 to 31, the ECoR said.