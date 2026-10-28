Govt committed to protect the interests of Kotia people: Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Tuesday said the state government was fully committed to protecting the interests of the people residing in the Kotia gram panchayat.

Speaking to mediapersons after the Kotia committee meeting, Pujari said, “The state government has launched several initiatives for the all-round development of the region. Around 921 houses have been sanctioned or provided under various housing schemes implemented by the Panchayati Raj department, of which 641 have already been completed.”

He said while 2,070 ration cards have been distributed in Kotia, benefits under MGNREGA and various pension schemes have reached the people of the gram panchayat. “Under the Rural Development department, 41 km of roads have been constructed at a cost of `41 crore,” Pujari added.

In the health sector, the minister said that there has been notable increase in OPD patients, reaching 11,862. As many as 140 successful institutional deliveries have been conducted, with zero maternal mortality rate in entire Kotia. Eighteen mega health camps have been organised to ensure better health services, he said.

“Besides, the improved education system in Kotia is reflected through 19 schools, two Adarsha Vidyalayas, 1,939 students and good academic results. A solar power plant worth `7.19 crore has been set up, while implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana is under progress,” the minister said.

He said women empowerment too has been a success story with 105 self-help groups in 21 villages of Kotia and 909 Lakhpati Didis. As many as 1,098 beneficiaries have benefitted under Subhadra Yojana, Pujari added.

Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan presented a detailed report on development activities in the region in the last two years.