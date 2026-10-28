Report card: 65% conviction rate in corruption, 80% in DA cases in last two-and-half yrs

CUTTACK: Odisha Vigilance has registered 516 criminal cases and arrested 537 government officers and others between June 12, 2024 and October 26, 2026, the department stated in its performance report released on Tuesday.

The anti-corruption agency has secured a conviction rate of around 65 per cent in corruption cases and 80 pc in disproportionate assets (DA) cases during the 28-month period. The convictions also led to dismissal of 42 government employees from service and stoppage of pension benefits to 91 retired public servants, the Vigilance stated in its report.

The drive targeted cases of disproportionate assets, bribery and misappropriation of public funds. Cases were registered against 134 Class-I officers, including one OAS officer, eight chief engineers, two divisional forest officers (DFOs), one sub-collector, four block development officers (BDOs), nine tehsildars, among other senior officials like joint commissioners, deputy director of Fisheries, deputy director of Mines, project directors and Excise superintendents.

Those arrested included 87 engineers, 64 Revenue officials, 45 Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water officials, 11 doctors, 22 Forest officials, 34 police officers and functionaries from other departments. Around 140 disproportionate assets cases have been registered involving assets worth nearly Rs 332 crore.

Searches unearthed 353 buildings, 39.781 kg gold, 1,471 plots, 25 farmhouses, bank deposits of Rs 72.43 crore and cash seizures of Rs 19.05 crore.