21-yr-old hides religious identity to woo woman, held for murder attempt in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: City police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old youth for allegedly concealing his religious identity, physically and mentally torturing a woman he was in a relationship with, and attempting to strangle her to death.

The accused, SK Irfan alias Pintu, is a native of Aul in Kendrapara district. Investigation revealed that the 20-year-old victim was living with him in a rented house near Garage Chhak within the jurisdiction of Lingaraj police station.

Police said Irfan had introduced himself as a Hindu, developed a relationship with the woman and established physical relations with her on the promise of marriage. However, he later allegedly began physically and mentally torturing her.

On October 24, when the woman was about to leave for work, Irfan allegedly stopped her, attacked her with a stick and attempted to strangle her to death.

He allegedly took away her important documents, gold chain and cash before threatening to kill her if she approached the police. He then fled the scene.