21-yr-old hides religious identity to woo woman, held for murder attempt in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: City police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old youth for allegedly concealing his religious identity, physically and mentally torturing a woman he was in a relationship with, and attempting to strangle her to death.
The accused, SK Irfan alias Pintu, is a native of Aul in Kendrapara district. Investigation revealed that the 20-year-old victim was living with him in a rented house near Garage Chhak within the jurisdiction of Lingaraj police station.
Police said Irfan had introduced himself as a Hindu, developed a relationship with the woman and established physical relations with her on the promise of marriage. However, he later allegedly began physically and mentally torturing her.
On October 24, when the woman was about to leave for work, Irfan allegedly stopped her, attacked her with a stick and attempted to strangle her to death.
He allegedly took away her important documents, gold chain and cash before threatening to kill her if she approached the police. He then fled the scene.
The victim subsequently lodged a complaint with Mahila police, following which a case was registered. Police arrested Irfan at Kendrapara bus stand on the day while he was allegedly attempting to flee.
In another incident, Saheed Nagar police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly circulating obscene photographs of a woman.
The accused, Sunil Behera, had come in contact with the 25-year-old woman in 2024 while playing online games. The two subsequently entered into a relationship.
However, the woman discovered in June this year that Behera was already married, leading to differences between them. After she decided to end the relationship, he allegedly circulated her obscene photographs, police said.