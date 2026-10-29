775 elderly citizens embark on Varanasi-Ayodhya pilgrimage

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 775 senior citizens from six districts of the state embarked on a pilgrimage to Varanasi and Ayodhya on Wednesday under the sixth phase of the Mukhyamantri Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana for the current financial year.

Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan flagged off the special train from Bhubaneswar new railway station in the presence of officials from the Tourism department and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Twenty-five officials accompanied the pilgrims to assist them during the journey.

The elderly pilgrims will visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple, attend the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi and seek the blessings of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya before returning to Odisha on November 2.

Wishing the pilgrims a safe and fulfilling journey, Harichandan said the initiative will enable them to visit prominent religious destinations and familiarise with the cultural and spiritual heritage of India. “The state government has made extensive arrangements to ensure their comfort and safety,” he added.