Protect kharif crops, delay rabi plans: Odisha agriculture dept

BHUBANESWAR: With rains triggered by Cyclone Arnab likely to affect standing crops, the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) and the department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment have issued post-landfall advisories to minimise crop losses and protect livestock.

The advisory focuses on the worst-affected southern districts, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Farmers have been advised to drain excess rainwater from agricultural fields, protect harvested paddy, restore wind-damaged crops and take precautionary measures against pest and disease outbreaks.

They have also been advised to clear existing drainage channels and create new ones wherever necessary to remove stagnant water from paddy fields. Prolonged waterlogging can adversely affect grain quality and reduce yields.