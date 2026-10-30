Deputy forest ranger held for taking Rs 1L bribe in Bhubaneswar

CUTTACK: Vigilance sleuths on Thursday caught a deputy forest ranger red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a forester of Phulnakhara range.

The accused Mousumi Behera, deputy ranger of Phulnakhara forest range under City Forest Division, Bhubaneswar, had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the subordinate staff of the same range to release bills towards maintenance of three plantation sites. The maintenance work included watch and ward, watering and application of fertilisers for a period of three months from July to September.

Behera had allegedly threatened the forester that she would withhold payment of bills for the subsequent months as well if the bribe was not paid. Unable to meet her demand, the latter lodged a complaint with the Vigilance.

A Vigilance team laid a trap and caught Behera red-handed while she was allegedly accepting Rs 1 lakh. Simultaneous searches were launched at two locations linked to Behera, including her government quarters in Ghatakula and her residence at Nuapada in Cuttack.