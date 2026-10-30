Fresh low-pressure system forms after Cyclone Arnab, likely to head towards Andhra

BHUBANESWAR: After cyclone Arnab wreaked havoc across Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, a fresh low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday, which will also likely intensify further and head towards the Andhra coast.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the low pressure area over south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over south-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea around Saturday. Then, it will likely intensify further and continue to move west-northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh coast during subsequent two days, it added. There is a good consensus among various models that the system will develop into a depression.

Various AI models like IMD Aurora, FGN, FCN, NCMRWF Graphcast, Fourcast Net, Pangu Weather are also indicating formation of a depression over south-east Bay of Bengal around Saturday and its further movement towards Andhra Pradesh coast. However, GFS group and ECMWF are suggesting that the system will intensify even further, while ECAI is indicating it will progress as a low pressure only. The fresh system is likely to trigger rains in parts of Odisha.

Under its influence, the southern districts which bore the brunt of cyclone Arnab, may receive heavy rains for three days from November 1 to 3. The regional met office said heavy rainfall activity is likely to occur at one or two places in Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam districts on November 1 (Sunday).