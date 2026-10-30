HC directs Odisha Grameen Bank to frame scheme for staff regularisation within four months

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed Odisha Grameen Bank to frame a scheme within four months to regularise the services of 20 employees engaged on a temporary basis in various branches across the state.

Considering a batch of four writ petitions filed in 2019, Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy on Wednesday quashed the bank’s May 27, 2019, order rejecting the employees’ claims for regularisation. The high court said their services should be regularised against the relevant posts or posts of a similar nature under the proposed scheme, with due regard to seniority.

The petitioners were engaged at different times as drivers, sweepers, messengers, DTP operators, IT electricians and IT networking and hardware workers. They continued working on a temporary basis in different branches of the bank, which operates around 500 branches across the state.

They argued that the engagement of sweepers and messengers in regional rural banks had often been made through contractors, service providers or at the discretion of individual branch managers, rather than under the Regional Rural Banks (Appointment and Promotion of Officers and Other Employees) Rules, 1987.

They also cited a National Industrial Tribunal award dated April 30, 1990, which directed the regularisation of temporary or part-time sweeper-cum-messengers from the date of their initial continuance. The tribunal was constituted by the Centre following directions from the Supreme Court on issues concerning regularisation and pay parity for such workers.