Odisha steps up efforts for second phase of Census 2027 exercise

BHUBANESWAR: Months after the completion of houselisting and housing operations in the first phase of Census 2027, preparations have begun for the second phase, involving population enumeration, scheduled to be undertaken in February next year.

Officials of the Directorate of Census Operations, Odisha, said district-level training of charge officers for population enumeration began in Puri and Jagatsinghpur on October 22. The training will be conducted in all districts and urban local bodies in phases with emphasis on ensuring accuracy and completing the exercise within the stipulated timeframe.

In Bhubaneswar, a two-day training programme was held on Wednesday and Thursday to provide charge officers with the necessary guidance on various aspects of the census exercise. Apart from the district-level programmes, training of master trainers and field trainers will begin soon, followed by training for supervisors and enumerators at the tehsil level.

“The entire training exercise for charge officers, additional charge officers and field functionaries is planned to be completed by January 9, 2027, ahead of the population enumeration exercise likely to begin towards the end of January or in February,” an official of the directorate said.

Though the formal notification for the second phase is yet to be issued, the tentative schedule announced earlier has fixed population enumeration from February 9 to 28, 2027, followed by a revisional round from March 1 to 5. In the first phase of Census 2027, door-to-door houselisting and housing operations were carried out across the state from April 16 to May 15, following the completion of a 15-day digital self-enumeration exercise that began on April 1.

The month-long exercise covered both urban and rural areas to collect accurate information on households across the state. Around one lakh enumerators and supervisors were engaged in the exercise.