Three rescued from septic tank in Odisha's Salepur

CUTTACK: Timely action by Fire Services personnel saved the lives of three construction workers who fell unconscious inside an under-construction septic tank at Chandradeipur in Salepur on Thursday.

The workers are Biranchi Rana (44) of Paikarapur and Bikaram Kandi (50) of Kalikapur under Salepur block, and Siba Bhoi (30) of Kishannagar.

The incident took place when four workers had gone to remove the centering materials from a newly constructed septic tank of a house. While three of them entered the tank to remove the materials, including bamboo poles and wooden planks, the fourth stood outside to collect them through a narrow opening, sources said.

Assistant fire officer Prasant Kumar Dhal said the three workers lit mosquito repellent coils inside the tank, which likely depleted the oxygen level and released toxic fumes, causing the trio to lose consciousness. When repeated calls by the worker standing outside went unanswered, he alerted the house owner, who informed the local fire station.

“A team from Salepur fire station rushed to the spot and rescued the three using portable oxygen cylinders,” he said. They were rushed to Salepur CHC and were discharged after treatment.